DC-area sports organization wants to give all kids the opportunity to play this summer

A local organization wants to make sure all young people in the D.C.-area have access to sports programs, especially during the summer break from school.

A local organization wants to make sure all young people in the D.C.-area have access to sports programs, especially during the summer break from school.

“We see an increase in risky behavior with kids during the summer months because they have no place to go,” said James Kallusky, president of the organization Fight for Children. “Sports is more than an outlet for them, it can be a lifeline for them.”

Fight for Children collaborates with 40 non-profits in D.C., Northern Virginia, Montgomery County, and Prince George’s County, supporting the organizations through funding and advocacy.

The organization’s goal is to provide equitable access to youth sports programs, regardless of a young person’s circumstances or finances.

“These types of programs make a difference in kids’ lives,” Kallusky said. “The more types of programs and opportunities that we can get to families, the better. There will be a reduction in youth crime if we can make sure that all kids have access to these programs.”

Next week, Fight for Children will co-host a Youth Sports Town Hall with Council member Kenyan McDuffie. The town hall is being held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in Northwest on June 26. There will be a panel, small group discussions and networking opportunities.

“Let’s take a look at what’s working and what’s super positive about youth sports right now in D.C.,” Kallusky said.

Kallusky said the organizers hosting the town hall will be asking people about challenges their facings, concerns and what Fight for Children could do to help.

Then before school starts, its third annual Youth Sports Day will be held August 23 at the fields at RFK. Kids can get school supplies, wellness checks, haircuts and food at the free family-friendly event, which drew about 2,000 people last year.

Registration for the programs is available online now.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.