Fairfax Co. school leaders adopt a compromise on student cellphone use

On Thursday, the Fairfax County, Virginia, school board passed an amendment to the policy that permits limited cellphone use by students.

The Fairfax County School Board has been debating for months over Virginia’s Student Rights and Responsibilities regulations and how to implement its own policy regarding cellphone usage by students.

On Thursday, by a 9-3 vote, the board passed an amendment to the policy that permits limited cellphone use by students.

The compromise allows students to use their cellphones before and after class and during their lunch break.

Ricardy Anderson, who represents the Mason District on the board, spoke in support of the compromise, saying, “I still believe that our existing policy is the best approach to give our high school students the chance to learn how to appropriately navigate the use of technology, which will likely be an important aspect in their lives moving forward.”

Anderson added that many students maintain jobs, and they must be able to contact their employer as well as their parents for various reasons.

Melanie Meren, who represents the Hunter Mill District on the board, is in favor of the state regulation calling for a so-called bell-to-bell ban on cellphones, meaning phones should be turned off and stored away from the first school bell until dismissal.

“Cellphones are addictive technology,” Meren said. “Our growing students are not seeing them primarily as a tool. So, we have to keep our kids safe.”

In July 2024, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order directing the Virginia Department of Education to develop guidelines on cellphone use by students. The order was designed to address the use of cellphones and its impact on student learning and mental health.

School districts across Virginia have been grappling with how to effectively implement new cellphone rules, in response to Youngkin’s calls for cellphone-free education. Virginia’s Department of Education introduced recommended guidelines that expected local school systems to comply with by Jan. 1 of this year.

The Fairfax County public school system rolled out a pilot program last year that required students to put their phones in pouches that could only be unlocked by a magnet or pouches on a classroom wall, whIch students wouldn’t be allowed to access during instructional time. If a student breaks the rule, staff may take away their phone, but students wouldn’t face serious disciplinary action like suspension or expulsion.

Mount Vernon District representative Mateo Dunne said the use of cellphones can adversely affect a student’s ability to develop interpersonal skills.

“Why would we allow access to cellphones during lunch?” Dunne asked. “It should be the time when students engage with each other. We don’t want them doing it in class. That’s a time for learning. But during lunch, that is the time when you should bring all the kids together, where they learn social skills, they meet people from different walks of life, and they learn to engage.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.