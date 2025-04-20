Man hospitalized with broken back, neck after running away from police on I-95 in Virginia

A 22-year-old man is hospitalized with a broken back and neck — and facing a slew of charges — after running from police on Interstate 95 in Virginia.

A 22-year-old man is hospitalized with a broken back and neck — and facing a slew of charges — after running from police on Interstate 95 in Virginia.

Virginia State Police said a state trooper witnessed a Hyundai Genesis speeding on the right shoulder of I-95 near Lorton. When the trooper tried to stop the car, the driver hit three other vehicles before exiting his car and fled.

Officers said the suspect, identified as Jamarion Jackson, then tried to break into two other cars before he found a third car with the passenger window rolled down. Police said Jackson tried to jump in the car through that window.

The driver of that car turned to get away and Jackson fell out of the vehicle and was run over, police said.

Jackson was transported to a hospital, suffering from a collapsed lung, broken back and broken neck, according to police.

Police said a Glock and equipment “to turn the pistol into an automatic firearm,” plus narcotics were found during a search of Jackson’s car.

Jackson is charged as a felon in possession of a gun, as well as with felony hit and run, attempted carjacking and reckless driving.

Federal prosecutors have been contacted about possible additional federal charges regarding the firearm, police said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.