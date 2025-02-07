Fairfax Co. teacher charged with sexual battery of 2 students

John Barger, 47, of Springfield, Virginia, is charged with sexual battery of two students at Fairview Elementary School. He was arrested Thursday.

Fairfax County police in Virginia have arrested an elementary school teacher on two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Police said in a news release that investigators received a tip Jan. 17 that John Barger, 47, of Springfield, Virginia, had sexually assaulted a student at Fairview Elementary School. He was arrested Thursday.

During their investigation, detectives found Barger had sexually assaulted two students on separate occasions, according to a news release.

Since then, Barger, who had been employed as a teacher since 2017, was placed on administrative leave and remains suspended. He’s currently being held without bond.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 703-246-7800, option “4.”

