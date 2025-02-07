Live Radio
Fairfax Co. teacher charged with sexual battery of 2 students

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

February 7, 2025, 5:56 PM

Fairfax County police in Virginia have arrested an elementary school teacher on two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Police said in a news release that investigators received a tip Jan. 17 that John Barger, 47, of Springfield, Virginia, had sexually assaulted a student at Fairview Elementary School. He was arrested Thursday.

During their investigation, detectives found Barger had sexually assaulted two students on separate occasions, according to a news release.

Since then, Barger, who had been employed as a teacher since 2017, was placed on administrative leave and remains suspended. He’s currently being held without bond.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 703-246-7800, option “4.”

