After drag race video goes viral, 2 Virginia drivers are arrested for unsafe driving

After video of a drag race on Leesburg Pike in Tysons, Virginia, went viral, Fairfax County police said they have located and arrested the two drivers involved.

After video of a drag race on Leesburg Pike in Tysons, Virginia, went viral, Fairfax County police said they have located and arrested the two drivers involved.

Police said that the video, which showed a Tesla Cybertruck and a Lamborghini illegally racing near Westwood Center Drive earlier in the month, came to their attention on Oct. 29.

After an investigation, police were able to identify the Cybertruck’s driver as Christian Camacho, 48, of Vienna, and the Lamborghini driver as Carlos Montero, 37, of Sterling.

Police said that Camacho turned himself in on Nov. 1. He was charged with Racing and Stopping on the Highway. Montero, the driver of the Lamborghini, was arrested on Friday as well and charged with Racing, Stopping on the Highway, and two counts of Improper Lane Change.

Both men were released on unsecured bond.

Police said they are still seeking information on the “flagger” featured in the race video. Those with information are asked to call Fairfax County police at 703-280-0543.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.