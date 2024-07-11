Hit and run: Dump truck damaged highway sign, showering debris across I-95 in Fairfax Co.

A dump truck with its truck bed raised slammed into an overhead road sign on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County Thursday afternoon, sending a shower of debris onto the roadway before fleeing the scene, Virginia State Police said.

The incident led to major delays as crews inspected for damage and prepared to make repairs.

State police are now asking for the public’s help in finding the dump truck driver.

It happened shortly after 12:15 p.m. The dump truck, heading north on I-95 in the left lane, struck the overhead sign near the 168-mile marker, just south of Route 289/Franconia-Springfield Parkway, state police said.

There was “‘significant damage” to the sign and the three right travel lanes were left littered with a large amount of debris, according to state police.

Crews were working to repair the overhead sign and its support structure.

The dump truck sought by police was caught on traffic cameras. However, the video resolution is not sharp enough to identify the license plate number, state police said.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-750-8798 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

