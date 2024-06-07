Police ID 3 killed after being struck by train in Springfield

Fairfax County police in Virginia have identified the three people who were killed after being struck by a train in Springfield, Virginia, on Wednesday night.

Fairfax County police in Virginia have identified the three people who were killed after being struck by a train in Springfield, Virginia, on Wednesday night.

Diego Arriaza, 28, of Annandale, Yeraldin Pardo, 28, of Lincolnia, and an 8-year-old child were found after officers responded to the 7500 block of Accotink Park Road around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a train crash, police said.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe Arriaza, Pardo and the child were on the northbound elevated train tracks when they encountered a traveling freight train. Arriaza was struck by the train, while Pardo and her 8-year-old fell from the bridge into Accotink Creek.

Police said they don’t think alcohol or speed were factors in the crash for the train’s engineer. Whether or not alcohol was a factor for those who were killed is still under investigation.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

