Fairfax County, VA News

3 dead, including 2 children, after being struck by train in Springfield

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

June 5, 2024, 10:59 PM

Three people have died after being struck by a train in Springfield, Virginia, on Wednesday night.

Fairfax County Police confirmed in a post on X that an adult and two children were struck and killed by a train while walking on the track around around 8:20 p.m. on Accotink Park Road. All three were declared dead on the scene, according to officials.

Police were not able to provide additional information about the incident.

Below is a map of where the incident took place:

WTOP has reached out to Amtrak, CSX and the Virginia Railway Express for comment and further information.

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

