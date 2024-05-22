A Fairfax, Virginia, man was shot and killed Tuesday morning at a gas station in the Fair Haven neighborhood of Fairfax County, according to police.

It happened just after 6 a.m. at the Citgo gas station at 6241 Richmond Highway. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department arrived to find 38-year-old Arthur Edward Mann II shot once in the upper body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said they believe he got into an argument at a gas pump with another man, who then shot Mann. The shooter got away before officers arrived, the department said in a news release.

Police said they’re looking for a Black man, who’s approximately 5-foot-6, 40-50 years old and has short hair and a beard.

FCPD urged anyone with information on the shooting to call 703-246-7800, option 5. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers at 703-246-4676 or online.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

