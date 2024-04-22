Using virtual reality to put the brakes on dangerous driving

Are you a safe driver? A Chevy Camaro parked inside Springfield Town Center in Fairfax County uses virtual reality to put your skills to the test.

A Chevy Camaro parked inside Springfield Town Center in Fairfax County on Sunday let shoppers test whether they are safe drivers.

The traveling exhibit is part of the Street Smart campaign from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) to promote pedestrian and bicycle safety.

“We use a virtual reality component that’s immersive so you can see and teach yourself at any age about traffic safety,” says Kelvin Ford with Street Smart. “When they start the simulation, they see normal streets and also cyclists, pedestrians, and motorists. And you have to be vigilant and look out for the risks.”

Dozens of shoppers stopped to put on the VR headset and test out the simulation. They got to navigate local roads virtually, but had to spot every walker and biker.

“It was actually insanity. It was really fun,” said one driver. “It was lowkey hard. It was hard.”

“There are more blind spots than you think,” said another driver. “From this, I would be more conscious when I’m approaching an intersection. Not just what’s in front of me, but what’s on my left and what’s on my right.”

Josh Thelin with Street Smart urges drivers to pay attention at crosswalks or when passing a cyclist. He says to even make eye contact.

“Distracted driving is a major problem in this country right now,” Thelin says. “Getting people to focus on driving, and especially at those intersections and problem areas, is just one way we can start saving peoples’ lives because people are killed all the time in this area just crossing the street.”

According to COG, 115 people were killed by drivers last year while walking and biking in the Metropolitan Washington area. The organization reports that pedestrian and bicyclist deaths account for more than 30% of all traffic fatalities in the region.

The goal of the Virtual Reality Challenge is to encourage drivers, pedestrians and cyclists to look out for one another and keep our roads safe.

Learn more about Street Smart and get details on the next Virtual Reality Challenge.

