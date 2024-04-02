Unique grocery store in Northern Virginia aims for ‘zero waste’ from customers

Trace — The Zero Waste Store in Vienna contains dozens of items in glass dispensers so customers can bring in their own, reusable tubs, cutting out waste.

A zero waste store in Vienna, Virginia, is a shining example of how small businesses can make a big difference in building a more sustainable future.

Through its innovative approach, Trace — The Zero Waste Store, at 140 Church St. Northwest, inspires customers to embrace a lifestyle that is not only mindful of the planet, but also enriching for the community.

“We are the only full-service bulk, refill and zero waste store in Fairfax County,” said Mala Persaud, the store’s owner. “What we’re trying to do is help people get in front of the plastic pollution problem.”

Think of it as a grocery store but without any of the packaging. While walking through the business, customers will find dozens of items in glass dispensers.

The idea is for customers to bring in their own jars or storage containers and dispense items so they never have to throw anything out.

Persaud’s team guides customers, showing them how to use a funnel to fill up their container, weigh it and pay for it.

The business subtracts the weight of the container so customers are only paying for what they purchase.

“We have more than 150 different foods,” said Persaud. “We have oatmeal, rice, dried fruits, pasta, a whole spice section and even oil and vinegar.”

The business also has a soap section, allowing customers to simply bring in their empty hand soap container, refill it and head back home.

“So much single-use packaging ends up in the recycling,” Persaud said. “A lot of single-use packaging is not recyclable, so we’re kind of throwing it away and hoping for the best.”

Persaud’s idea for the store stemmed from her frustration over how much garbage is generated on a daily basis.

She said she wanted to provide opportunities for people to shop in a more environmentally-conscious way.

“The average person generates around four pounds of trash a day,” Persaud said. “If we got to the point where you’re generating that much every two days or every three days or every week, can you imagine what the world would look like?”

