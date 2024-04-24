Police: Fairfax Co. middle school counselor headbutted student

A Fairfax County, Virginia, middle school counselor has been charged with assault after police said he headbutted a student that called him a name.

A Fairfax County, Virginia, middle school counselor has been charged with assault after police said he headbutted a student that called him a name inside a school cafeteria.

Craig Small, 44, was arrested last Friday after he allegedly assaulted an 11-year-old boy at Glasgow Middle School in Lincolnia on April 16.

Small allegedly headbutted the student in response to the child calling him a “derogative name” and then carried him out of the cafeteria, Fairfax County police said.

Police didn’t offer other details, including whether either the student or Small was injured.

The school system declined to comment to WTOP about the incident, but a spokeswoman confirmed that Small remains out on leave.

Small had worked as a school counselor at Glasgow since August 2021.

He’s expected to appear in court next on May 2.

Detectives with the department’s child abuse unit investigated the assault. Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 703-246-7800, option 4.

Separately, Glasgow Middle School made headlines in 2022 after questions rose about how a counselor there kept his job for more than a year and a half after his arrest on charges of soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.