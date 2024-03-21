Teen killed in shooting in Fairfax County as police continue search for shooter

The shooting happened on Coppermine Road near Sunrise Valley Drive, just east of Dulles International Airport. Detectives believe they know the suspect's identity.

A teenage boy was killed in a shooting in the McNair area of Fairfax County on Wednesday, and a heavy police presence is in the area as officers search for the suspect.(WTOP/Sandra Jones) A teenage boy was killed in a shooting in the McNair area of Fairfax County on Wednesday, and a heavy police presence is in the area as officers search for the suspect.(WTOP/Sandra Jones) A teenage boy was killed in a shooting in the McNair area of Fairfax County, prompting the lockdown of a nearby elementary school and a search for the shooter, who police say knew the victim.

The shooting happened on Coppermine Road near Sunrise Valley Drive just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Heavily armed officers were still in the area, just east of Dulles International Airport, Wednesday evening.

Fairfax County Deputy Police Chief Brooke Wright said during a news conference the incident started with a dispute among three young people who knew each other.

“Two victims and the suspect were involved in a physical altercation. At some point, they separated physically, the suspect pulled a firearm and shot at least three rounds,” Wright said.

The teenager was hit at least once and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died.

“And there was another victim, who was also a teenager, who was shot at and not struck,” Wright said.”

Police said the suspect they’re searching for was described as wearing all black. Wright said detectives believe they know the person’s identity.

Lutie Lewis Coates Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution. That lockdown has since been lifted.

“I’m a parent myself. My child is an adult now, and I can’t imagine what any parent would be thinking or feeling, expecting their child to come home for dinner and doesn’t make it. So, I think anybody who’s a parent can relate to the fact that, that would be devastating and obviously our thoughts definitely go out to them,” Wright said.

Below is a map of where the shooting happened.

