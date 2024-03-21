Live Radio
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax County police name…

Fairfax County police name suspect in fatal shooting of teen — but haven’t made arrest

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

March 21, 2024, 5:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified the teen suspect they say fatally shot another teen following a fight in a parking lot Wednesday afternoon — but they are still working to track him down.

Police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Ismael Cruz-Delcid, of Herndon. He is wanted on charges of second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is also wanted on a warrant for distributing cocaine from a previous narcotics investigation, police said in a news release Thursday.

The shooting happened shortly after 3:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 13700 block of Coppermine Road in the McNair area of the county. Police said Cruz-Delcid showed up at the parking lot and got into a physical fight with two other teens.

“Cruz-Delcid then disengaged from the fight, pulled out a firearm, and shot at the victims,” police said in the news release.

One of the teens was struck by the gunfire and was taken to the hospital where he died. The other teen was not hurt.

Cruz-Delcid left his Honda Civic at the scene and took off on foot after the shooting, and responding officers were unable to find him, police said.

The police department’s Fugitive Track and Apprehension Unit and the Organized Crime and Intelligence Bureau are now working to locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Solvers at  866-411-8477.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

jmoore@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up