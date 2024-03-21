Fairfax County police name suspect in fatal shooting of teen — but haven’t made arrest

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified the teen suspect they say fatally shot another teen following a fight in a parking lot Wednesday afternoon — but they are still working to track him down.

Police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Ismael Cruz-Delcid, of Herndon. He is wanted on charges of second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is also wanted on a warrant for distributing cocaine from a previous narcotics investigation, police said in a news release Thursday.

Detectives identify suspect in fatal shooting- Full story here ➡️ https://t.co/UJCbqVOI2J pic.twitter.com/b9UuSN8cUy — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) March 21, 2024

The shooting happened shortly after 3:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 13700 block of Coppermine Road in the McNair area of the county. Police said Cruz-Delcid showed up at the parking lot and got into a physical fight with two other teens.

“Cruz-Delcid then disengaged from the fight, pulled out a firearm, and shot at the victims,” police said in the news release.

One of the teens was struck by the gunfire and was taken to the hospital where he died. The other teen was not hurt.

Cruz-Delcid left his Honda Civic at the scene and took off on foot after the shooting, and responding officers were unable to find him, police said.

The police department’s Fugitive Track and Apprehension Unit and the Organized Crime and Intelligence Bureau are now working to locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477.