Man killed in Fairfax Co. hit-and-run crash

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

February 19, 2024, 7:44 AM

A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Police said it happened just before 10:45 p.m. on Richmond Highway at Buckman Road in Woodlawn.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police told WTOP that witnesses described the striking vehicle as a white Lexus. Officers found the car and the man about two miles away from the scene and arrested him for felony hit-and-run.

As a result of the crash, southbound Richmond Highway was closed for several hours before reopening before 6 a.m.

Police are still investigating this incident.

Below is a map where the hit-and-run crash took place:

