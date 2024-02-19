Man killed in Fairfax Co. hit-and-run crash

A man is dead and another man was arrested after a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Police said it happened just before 10:45 p.m. on Richmond Highway at Buckman Road in Woodlawn.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police told WTOP that witnesses described the striking vehicle as a white Lexus. Officers found the car and the man about two miles away from the scene and arrested him for felony hit-and-run.

As a result of the crash, southbound Richmond Highway was closed for several hours before reopening before 6 a.m.

Police are still investigating this incident.

Below is a map where the hit-and-run crash took place:

