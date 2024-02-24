Fairfax Co. police arrest man accused of stealing medical transport vehicle after crash in stolen car

The man accused of stealing a medical transport vehicle after leaving a hospital where he was being treated for injuries sustained during an earlier crash was arrested Friday.

The man accused of stealing a medical transport vehicle after leaving a hospital where he was being treated for injuries sustained during an earlier crash was arrested Friday, according to police.

Police said that on Monday, 32-year-old Rickey Lowe, of Manassas, was a passenger in Toyota Corolla, which was reportedly stolen out of Prince William County and crashed on Route 50 at Interstate 66.

The driver of the car was identified as 29-year-old Xxeavius Romoance Marlow, who was charged with grand larceny and is held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Lowe, as well as Marlow and three others, was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital.

Police said Lowe had been receiving treatment for his injuries when he left the hospital wearing a hospital gown and with an IV hanging from his arm.

Lowe stole the medical transport vehicle, which was later found abandoned in Annandale.

He was found Friday in Manassas near a hotel and taken into custody at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $2,000 bond, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 703-691-2131 or submit a tip by phone at 1-866-411-8477.

