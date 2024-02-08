Alleged Fairfax Co. ‘Rose Ruse’ bandits bagged in Georgia

Fairfax County police in Virginia said Thursday they've charged four people in connection to a string of burglaries where the bandits used flower bouquets as part of their break-ins.

Authorities said Fairfax County detectives identified a vehicle the suspects were driving through Cobb County, Georgia, on Jan. 17 and notified officials there.

Police said the vehicle had been involved in a recent burglary in their area.

Cobb County police in Georgia took the suspects into custody.

The four charged are:

Juan Pablo Montecinos Neira, 34: three counts of burglary.

Rey Jesus Arturo Morales Caruin, 27: three counts conspiracy to commit a felony.

Dylhan Jesus Esteban Osorio Jara, 23: three counts of burglary.

Karla Alejandra Vicencio Maysonet, 43: one count of conspiracy to commit a felony, and two counts of burglary; principals in the second degree or accessory before the fact.

Deputy Chief of Police for Investigations Lt. Colonel Brooke Wright said authorities have “recovered a lot of evidence.”

She added the suspects might be linked to other cases.

“We have absolutely every reason to believe that they probably did operate in other places of the country,” Wright said.

“So that’s why it’s so important that our detectives are talking to detectives with other jurisdictions on a regular basis.”

The burglaries started in December of last year and continued through January.

According to police, as part of the ruse, a woman would approach a home with flowers and knock on the door. If no one answered, men then broke into the home and stole items including jewelry, cash and purses.

The break-ins have happened in Great Falls, Oakton, McLean and Reston.

Date Time Location Jan. 11 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. 1400 block of Mayhurst Boulevard, McLean Jan. 9 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. 11100 hundred block of Farm Road, Great Falls Jan. 8 5:30 p.m. 11000 hundred block of Lance Lane, Oakton Jan. 2 6 p.m. 10000 hundred block of Blue Road Rd, Oakton Jan. 1 2 a.m. 1100 hundred block of Windrock Drive, McLean Dec. 29 6 p.m. 1100 hundred block of Bishopgate Way, Reston Dec. 28 6 p.m. 900 hundred block of Dominion Reserve Drive, McLean

The four are awaiting extradition to Fairfax County.

