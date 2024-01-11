She knocks on doors in Fairfax Co. with a bouquet of roses. It’s a ruse to break into homes and steal things, police say

Fairfax County police in Virginia say they’re searching for burglars who are using flower bouquets as part of their break-ins.
According to police, five times in the last two weeks, a woman has approached a home with flowers and knocked on the door.
If no one answered, two men then broke in to the home and stole items including jewelry, cash and purses.
The break-ins have happened in Great Falls, Oakton, McLean and Reston.
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Jan. 9
|12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
|11100 hundred block of Farm Road, Great Falls
|Jan. 8
|5:30 p.m.
|11000 hundred block of Lance Lane, Oakton
|Jan. 1
|2 a.m.
|1100 hundred block of Windrock Drive, McLean
|Dec. 29
|6 p.m.
|1100 hundred block of Bishopgate Way, Reston
|Dec. 28
|6 p.m.
|900 hundred block of Dominion Reserve Drive, McLean
Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call detectives at 703-556-7750.
