She knocks on doors in Fairfax Co. with a bouquet of roses. It’s a ruse to break into homes and steal things, police say

Fairfax County police in Virginia say they're searching for burglars who are using flower bouquets as part of their break-ins.

Detectives seek community's assistance identifying a group of serial burglars who employ bouquets of flowers and tools to break into houses.(Courtesy Fairfax County police)

According to police, five times in the last two weeks, a woman has approached a home with flowers and knocked on the door.

If no one answered, two men then broke in to the home and stole items including jewelry, cash and purses.

The break-ins have happened in Great Falls, Oakton, McLean and Reston.

Date Time Location Jan. 9 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. 11100 hundred block of Farm Road, Great Falls Jan. 8 5:30 p.m. 11000 hundred block of Lance Lane, Oakton Jan. 1 2 a.m. 1100 hundred block of Windrock Drive, McLean Dec. 29 6 p.m. 1100 hundred block of Bishopgate Way, Reston Dec. 28 6 p.m. 900 hundred block of Dominion Reserve Drive, McLean

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call detectives at 703-556-7750.

