3 women now dead after weekend crash in Fairfax Co.

A third woman has died after a weekend crash in Annandale, Virginia, that initially sent seven people to the hospital, Fairfax County police announced Wednesday. All three who died were passengers in the same vehicle.

Yan Zhou, 68, of Burke, died from injuries she sustained in the Sunday morning crash at the intersection of Braddock Road and Bradfield Drive. On Tuesday, police announced 63-year-old Hong Tang, of Fairfax, died from her injuries. Yun Hu, 72, of Annandale, died at the hospital the day of the crash.

All three women were passengers in a 2006 Lexus RX 330. The driver of that Lexus, police said, tried to turn left from Bradfield Drive onto westbound Braddock Road, turning in front of a 2024 BMW X6 that was traveling eastbound on Braddock Road, which resulted in the crash.

Five people were inside the Lexus when the crash happened, and two were inside the BMW. All seven were taken to the hospital, and four of them — including both drivers — were treated and released a short time after the crash, according to police.

Investigators said they do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash and they’d like to hear from anyone who may know about what happened. Police asked those with information to call 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.

