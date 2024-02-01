1 dead, 2 in life-threatening condition following crash in Annandale

A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash at Braddock Road and Bradfield Drive in Annandale, Virginia, on Sunday morning.

Fairfax County Police said in a social media post that seven adults were taken to the hospital.

One of the passengers, an adult man, was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital, according to police. Two others are in life-threatening condition.

The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, police said.

Some roadways were closed for the investigation, but Fairfax County police said all roads opened up around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

