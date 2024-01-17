Police: Texas teacher arrested after driving to Virginia with plans to have sex with a juvenile

A Texas teacher has been arrested after he drove to Virginia, to have sexual relations with someone he thought was a juvenile, according to Fairfax County police.

In December, detectives from the Child Exploitation Unit conducted “Operation ADC Express 2,” to crack down on child predators, according to a police news release.

It was then that David Ortiz, 32, of Texas, who is a high school band teacher at United Independent School District, started having “sexually related chats” online with someone who “he thought to be a juvenile but was actually a CEXU detective,” police said.

On Jan. 10, Ortiz then traveled more than 1,500 miles from his house in Texas to have “illicit contact” with the person in Fairfax County, police said.

Ortiz was arrested by Fairfax County police on Friday and charged with production of child sexual abuse material, use of communication device to solicit a minor, attempted indecent liberties with a minor, and eight counts of use of communication device to solicit a minor (second or subsequent offense).

Ortiz is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond, police said.

As of Wednesday, Ortiz is listed as a teacher at Lyndon B. Johnson High School in Laredo, Texas.

As statement from the school system obtained by Texas station KGNS News said that Ortiz has been placed on administrative leave and “cannot enter District property at this time.

