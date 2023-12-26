Man dies after being hit by vehicle along Reston Parkway

A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Reston, Virginia, Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Fairfax County police said they responded to the crash just before 7:15 a.m. at Reston Parkway and Stratford House Place in Reston.

The man, who was a pedestrian, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle stayed on the scene.

The southbound lanes on Reston Parkway have reopened after being closed for around three hours.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash.

Below is a map of where the crash took place: