Live Radio
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » 87-year-old man fatally struck…

87-year-old man fatally struck in Reston crosswalk identified

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

December 27, 2023, 5:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man killed while walking “against the signal” in a crosswalk in Reston, Virginia, on Tuesday morning has been identified by Fairfax County police.

Peter McCandless, 87, of Reston, was attempting to cross the southbound lanes of Reston Parkway from west to east in the crosswalk but “against the signal” when he was struck by a driver shortly after 7 a.m., police said on Wednesday.

The SUV was traveling in the right lane when it struck McCandless near the intersection of Reston Parkway and Market Street. The driver and the passengers in the vehicle stayed on the scene.

McCandless was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, according to police.

This is the ninth fatal pedestrian crash in Fairfax County this year.

Police said that alcohol did not seem to be a factor in the crash and officers are investigating whether speed was a factor.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

vbonk@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up