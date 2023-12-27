87-year-old man fatally struck in Reston crosswalk identified

A man killed while walking "against the signal" in a crosswalk in Reston, Virginia, on Tuesday morning has been identified.

Peter McCandless, 87, of Reston, was attempting to cross the southbound lanes of Reston Parkway from west to east in the crosswalk but “against the signal” when he was struck by a driver shortly after 7 a.m., police said on Wednesday.

The SUV was traveling in the right lane when it struck McCandless near the intersection of Reston Parkway and Market Street. The driver and the passengers in the vehicle stayed on the scene.

McCandless was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, according to police.

This is the ninth fatal pedestrian crash in Fairfax County this year.

Police said that alcohol did not seem to be a factor in the crash and officers are investigating whether speed was a factor.