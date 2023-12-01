1 dead after Christmas morning fire in Centreville, firefighters say

Firefighters in Fairfax County found one person dead after a townhouse fire on Red River Drive in Centreville. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

One person is dead after an early morning fire in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Monday.

Firefighters were called around 5:30 a.m. to a townhouse on Red River Drive in Centreville, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

Units are on scene of a townhouse fire in the 14100 blk of Red River Dr in the Centreville area. Crews arrived with smoke and fire showing from the home. The fire is under control. Crews located one deceased civilian. No firefighter injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/SMzXrUunOR — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) December 25, 2023

The fire department said they found one person dead when they arrived at the home.

A spokesperson with the department told WTOP the age and gender of the person has not yet been confirmed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Below is a map of the area where the fire took place.