1 dead after Christmas morning fire in Centreville, firefighters say

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

December 25, 2023, 12:50 PM

One person is dead after an early morning fire in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Monday.

Firefighters were called around 5:30 a.m. to a townhouse on Red River Drive in Centreville, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

The fire department said they found one person dead when they arrived at the home.

A spokesperson with the department told WTOP the age and gender of the person has not yet been confirmed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Below is a map of the area where the fire took place.

