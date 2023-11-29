French bulldog stolen from Fairfax Co. home, police say

Fairfax County detectives are asking for the community's help in returning a stolen French bulldog to her owner.

Officers responded to a burglary of a home in the 7500 block of Tralee Woods Court shortly before 8 a.m. Monday. A friend told the victim that her dogs were running loose through the neighborhood, according to a news release from police.

The friend was able to catch two of the three dogs. The third, a French bulldog named Queen, was not located.

Detectives believe a burglar entered the victim’s home and tried to take all three dogs, but was only successfully able to take Queen, according to the news release. Surveillance video showed the burglar carrying Queen to a four-door Nissan, possibly an Altima or Sentra, and leaving the area.

This is the second robbery of a French bulldog in the D.C. area this week. A D.C. woman, whose dog was killed in the District Dogs flooding earlier this year, had her new puppy stolen in Brookland Saturday afternoon. The dog was found and she was reunited with him Tuesday.

Police encourage anyone with information regarding this suspected burglary to call the West Springfield District Station at 703-644-7377 and ask to speak with a detective. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) and online.