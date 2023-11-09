Live Radio
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Diwali festival in Virginia…

Diwali festival in Virginia features rock ‘n’ roll twist

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

November 9, 2023, 3:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
download audio
The Diwali rock and roll show at Jammin' Java features four Indian-led bands

There’s a long history of rockin’ Christmas songs — Thursday’s holiday music show at Jammin’ Java in Vienna, Virginia, will be a little different.

Courtesy Abaad Behram
It’s the 2nd annual Diwali rock ’n’ roll show, according to Abaad Behram, who fronts Johnny Bombay & The Reactions, one of four Indian-led bands performing.

“Diwali is a Hindu festival of lights associated with Lakshmi — the goddess of prosperity,” Behram said. “It signifies the triumph of light over darkness.”

Lights and lamps are said to help Lakshmi find her way into people’s homes, bringing prosperity in the year to come. This year, Diwali will be celebrated Sunday, Nov. 12. The five-day festival usually falls in October or November.

Music was part of the Diwali celebration thousands of years before rock ’n’ roll was invented in the 1950s.

“Traditional music for Diwali is called aarti, and it’s a devotional part of the puja, or ceremony,” said Behram.

However, the show at Jammin’ Java will feature Behram’s and three other contemporary bands: Nayan, Prabir Trio and Tejas Singh.

download audio
The Beatles introduced many to Indian music, said musician Abaad Behram

“Indian music was really first brought to our attention through The Beatles,” Behram said. “When you think of ‘Rubber Soul’ and ‘Norwegian Wood,’ then George Harrison on ‘Revolver,’ with his sitar and guitar sound.”

Other songs with Indian influences: “‘Stop, Stop, Stop,’ by The Hollies, The Yardbirds’ ‘Over Under Sideways Down,’ — all riffing on that Indian sensibility,” Behram said.

As far as rock performers who have made it big on the world stage, Behram said Queen singer Freddie Mercury’s roots can be traced back to India.

“And then you have Prabir and Nayan, who are about to do the same,” Behram said.

Behram’s long history in the Washington area music scene began in the 1970s, as a member of the revered band Razz, which is featured in the recent documentary “Razz (The) Documentary.”

As WTOP reported in 2015, Behram bucked throat cancer before returning to performing.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

naugenstein@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up