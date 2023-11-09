Diwali festival in Virginia features rock ‘n’ roll twist

There's a long history of rockin' Christmas songs — Thursday's holiday music show at Jammin' Java, in Vienna, Virginia, will be a little different. The 2nd annual Diwali rock ’n’ roll show features four Indian-led bands, says Abaad Behram, who fronts Johnny Bombay & The Reactions.

It's the 2nd annual Diwali rock 'n' roll show , according to Abaad Behram, who fronts Johnny Bombay & The Reactions, one of four Indian-led bands performing.

“Diwali is a Hindu festival of lights associated with Lakshmi — the goddess of prosperity,” Behram said. “It signifies the triumph of light over darkness.”

Lights and lamps are said to help Lakshmi find her way into people’s homes, bringing prosperity in the year to come. This year, Diwali will be celebrated Sunday, Nov. 12. The five-day festival usually falls in October or November.

Music was part of the Diwali celebration thousands of years before rock ’n’ roll was invented in the 1950s.

“Traditional music for Diwali is called aarti, and it’s a devotional part of the puja, or ceremony,” said Behram.

However, the show at Jammin’ Java will feature Behram’s and three other contemporary bands: Nayan, Prabir Trio and Tejas Singh.

The Beatles introduced many to Indian music, said musician Abaad Behram

“Indian music was really first brought to our attention through The Beatles,” Behram said. “When you think of ‘Rubber Soul’ and ‘Norwegian Wood,’ then George Harrison on ‘Revolver,’ with his sitar and guitar sound.”

Other songs with Indian influences: “‘Stop, Stop, Stop,’ by The Hollies, The Yardbirds’ ‘Over Under Sideways Down,’ — all riffing on that Indian sensibility,” Behram said.

As far as rock performers who have made it big on the world stage, Behram said Queen singer Freddie Mercury’s roots can be traced back to India.

“And then you have Prabir and Nayan, who are about to do the same,” Behram said.

Behram’s long history in the Washington area music scene began in the 1970s, as a member of the revered band Razz, which is featured in the recent documentary “Razz (The) Documentary.”

As WTOP reported in 2015, Behram bucked throat cancer before returning to performing.