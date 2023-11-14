14-year-old dies days after Fairfax Co. crash that left 5 other teens hospitalized

Kevin Landaverde, a 14-year-old eighth grader from Longfellow Middle School, was the first teenager to die from injuries caused by a single-vehicle crash near Idlywood.

Six teenagers were seriously injured and another teen was arrested after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Fairfax County, Virginia. A 14-year-old has died and four other teens remained in the hospital Monday after a crash last week near the Idylwood area in Fairfax County, Virginia, according to police.

Six teens were initially sent to the hospital after the Nov. 20 crash at the intersection of Pioneer Lane and Shreve Road.

Fairfax County Police said in a statement Monday one of the juvenile passengers in the car died while four other occupants at the hospital. Ana Landaverde told WTOP’s News partners 7News that her 14-year-old son Kevin Landaverde was the passenger killed in the crash.

Kevin Landaverde was an eighth grader at Longfellow Middle School near Falls Church.

The crash happened in the early morning hours, when police said a 17-year-old driver carrying six passengers inside a Lincoln Aviator was traveling southbound on Shreve Road at a high rate of speed. According to police, as he crested the top of a hill, he lost control of the SUV and struck a tree near Pioneer Lane.

Five of the teenage passengers who weren’t wearing seat belts were ejected from the vehicle. A sixth passenger had to be extricated from the SUV. The ages of the passengers range from 14 to 17.

The 17-year-old driver, who wore his seat belt, was arrested on the scene on suspicion of DUI, but charges have not yet been filed in the case. Police are continuing their investigation into the crash and working with the Office of the Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney to determine if charges will be filed.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call the Fairfax County Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.

