Teen driver suspected of DUI hasn’t been charged in Fairfax Co. crash that seriously injured 6 other teens

After consulting with the Office of the Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney, police said in a new release hadn't been charged and "charges are pending as the investigation continues."

Six teenagers were seriously injured and another teen was arrested after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Fairfax County, Virginia. (WTOP/Shayna Estulin) Six teenagers were seriously injured and another teen was arrested after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Fairfax County, Virginia. (WTOP/Shayna Estulin) A day after a crash in Fairfax County, Virginia, where several teenagers were ejected from an SUV, six of them continue to battle life-threatening injuries Tuesday. The teen who was suspected of driving under the influence has not been charged, police say.

The crash happened in the intersection of Pioneer Lane and Shreve Road just before 5 a.m. Monday, according to a new release from police.

A 17-year-old was speeding in a Lincoln Aviator when he lost control and struck a tree, which “caused the vehicle to start tail-spinning,” Fairfax County Lt. James Curry said at a news conference Monday.

That driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

After consulting with the Office of the Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney, police said in an update late Monday night that the driver hadn’t been charged and “charges are pending as the investigation continues.”

Although he wasn’t charged, police said that they believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

At last word, all six of the injured teens remained in the hospital.

Five of the teens weren’t wearing seat belts and were ejected from the vehicle and a sixth had to be extricated from the SUV. Their ages range from 14 to 17 years old.

The teen driver was wearing his seat belt.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the crash reconstruction unit at 703-280-0543 or submit an anonymous tip to 866-411-TIPS.

WTOP’s Acacia James contributed to this report.