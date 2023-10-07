Israel-Hamas war: Arlington woman caught in Jerusalem | DC community pray for peace | Israel pounds Gaza | What is Hamas? | Live updates
New bike and walking path opens near Vienna Metro station

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

October 7, 2023, 9:32 PM

A new bicycle and pedestrian path opened this weekend in Fairfax County, Virginia, designed to improve bicyclist and pedestrian safety in a busy corner of the county.

The new path, only about one-third of a mile long, carries riders and walkers along northbound Route 29 between Vaden Drive and Nutley Street in Merrifield.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said the new path will help riders and walkers more safely reach the Vienna Metro station and other trails, including trails in Towers Park, a 16-acre park with a playground, picnic site and baseball field.

The $3.8 million project is mostly completed, with some minor finishing touches being applied in the coming weeks.

Drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians are reminded to be cautious because the area remains an active work zone.

