New bike and walking path opens near Vienna Metro station

A new bicycle and pedestrian path opened this weekend in Fairfax County, Virginia, designed to improve bicyclist and pedestrian safety in a busy corner of the county.

A new bicycle and pedestrian path opened this weekend in Fairfax County, Virginia, designed to improve bicyclist and pedestrian safety in a busy corner of the county.

The new path, only about one-third of a mile long, carries riders and walkers along northbound Route 29 between Vaden Drive and Nutley Street in Merrifield.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said the new path will help riders and walkers more safely reach the Vienna Metro station and other trails, including trails in Towers Park, a 16-acre park with a playground, picnic site and baseball field.

The $3.8 million project is mostly completed, with some minor finishing touches being applied in the coming weeks.

Drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians are reminded to be cautious because the area remains an active work zone.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.