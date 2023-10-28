NetApp moves US Public Sector headquarters to new Tysons office

Software company NetApp has moved its U.S. Public Sector headquarters into a 24,000-square-foot space in the Boro Tower in Tysons.

From left to right: Fairfax County Economic Development Authority President and CEO Victor Hoskins; NetApp U.S. Public Sector President Michelle Rudnicki; NetApp CEO George Kurian; Red River CEO Brian Roach, and Fairfax County Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay.

Software company NetApp has moved its U.S. Public Sector headquarters into a 24,000-square-foot space in the Boro Tower in Tysons.

The sector was previously based elsewhere in Fairfax County. NetApp, based in San Jose, Calif., has more than 12,000 employees worldwide. The company was founded in 1992, with the Fairfax-based U.S. Public Sector offices opening in 2000. NetApp has about 300 employees in Tysons.

NetApp CEO George Kurian said the company chose to stay in Fairfax for a number of reasons, including its large talent pool, technology cluster and access to both public sector organizations in Washington, as well as state and local government organizations in the area.

“About 12% of our workforce are veterans, and we love having that deep talent pool,” Kurian added.

NetApp U.S. Public Sector President Michelle Rudnicki added that the company’s new headquarters is located in a “great ecosystem” for its reseller partners, systems integrator partners and other technology partners.

The Boro is near the Greensboro Metrorail Station along the Silver Line. Speaking at last week’s grand opening of the new space, Fairfax Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey C. McKay said, “The Boro is a place where people want to come. People want to return to work in environments like this.”