86-year-old McLean woman fatally struck in crosswalk

Kate Corliss | kate.corliss@wtop.com

August 12, 2023, 12:09 PM

An 86-year-old woman was killed in McLean, Virginia, after being struck by a car Friday morning, according to Fairfax County police.

Police say Brigitte Forster, of McLean, was crossing Kirby Road around 6 a.m. when a driver behind the wheel of a 2009 Toyota Sienna cut a left turn onto the northbound street short, entering the southbound lane and hitting Forster in the crosswalk.

The driver was coming out of the parking lot of 1728 Kirby Road, where The Sylvestery at Vinson Hall Retirement Community is located.

Forster was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The driver stayed at the scene following the crash.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances of the crash, but do not believe that speed or alcohol were factors.

Police closed the intersection of Kirby Road and Old Dominion Drive to investigate the crash. The roadway reopened shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday.

According to police, this is the seventh fatal pedestrian-related crash Fairfax County has seen in 2023. In 2022, there were 12 such crashes in the county.

Below is a map of the approximate area where the incident occurred:

