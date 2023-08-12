86-year-old McLean woman fatally struck in crosswalk

An 86-year-old woman was killed in McLean after being struck by a car Friday morning, according to Fairfax County police.

An 86-year-old woman was killed in McLean, Virginia, after being struck by a car Friday morning, according to Fairfax County police.

Police say Brigitte Forster, of McLean, was crossing Kirby Road around 6 a.m. when a driver behind the wheel of a 2009 Toyota Sienna cut a left turn onto the northbound street short, entering the southbound lane and hitting Forster in the crosswalk.

The driver was coming out of the parking lot of 1728 Kirby Road, where The Sylvestery at Vinson Hall Retirement Community is located.

Forster was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The driver stayed at the scene following the crash.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances of the crash, but do not believe that speed or alcohol were factors.

Police closed the intersection of Kirby Road and Old Dominion Drive to investigate the crash. The roadway reopened shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers are on scene of a fatal pedestrian crash at Kirby Rd & Old Dominion Dr in McLean. Driver of a vehicle struck an adult woman. Woman declared deceased. The driver remained on scene. Traffic being diverted at Kirby Rd & Old Dominion Dr. Follow officer direction. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/9PtUG1vTW3 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 11, 2023

According to police, this is the seventh fatal pedestrian-related crash Fairfax County has seen in 2023. In 2022, there were 12 such crashes in the county.

Below is a map of the approximate area where the incident occurred:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.