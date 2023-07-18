Fairfax County’s ‘most wanted’ who was ‘playing games’ with police indicted on murder charge

A Virginia man who police once considered Fairfax County's most wanted has been indicted on a murder charge.

A Virginia man who police once considered Fairfax County’s most wanted has been indicted for killing a man last October.

Kyjuan Trott-McLean, 43, of Alexandria, is accused of killing Brandon Wims, 31, last October. Fairfax County police said he opened fire on Wims’ vehicle from a car near a Mount Vernon area apartment complex.

Wims was with two others in the vehicle when shots rang out around the Old Mill Gardens apartment complex. He was shot several times and died at the hospital.

“The death of Brandon Wims is a tragedy,” Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said in a statement.

It took police almost three months to catch and arrest Trott-McLean.

Before his arrest, Trott-McClean was listed as Fairfax County’s “most wanted,” with a $1,000 reward for information that could lead to catching him. Fairfax County police Chief Kevin Davis said police were aware that Trott-McClean knew he was wanted.

Trott-McLean was “playing games with the Fairfax County Police Department,” David said. “And while he’s playing his games, he’s putting this community at risk.”

While on the run and within two months of the announcement of a $10,000 reward increase for information leading to his arrest, police said Trott-McLean contacted law enforcement through a 911 call and told police that he was wanted for murder.

Trott-McLean is charged with using a firearm to commit a felony, possession and concealment of a firearm as a felon and murder. A court date will be set on July 20.

