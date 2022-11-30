Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, is wanted in the shooting death of Brandon Wims.

Fairfax County, Virginia, police are still searching for the suspect in an October shooting that killed a 31-year-old Maryland man.

And on Wednesday, they announced the reward for his arrest has jumped from $1,000 to $11,000.

Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon is wanted in the shooting death of Brandon Wims.

“We know that Trott-McLean knows that he is wanted,” Chief Kevin Davis said during a news conference Wednesday. “We know that he’s still local. And we know that he’s playing games with the Fairfax County Police Department.”

“And while he’s playing his games, he’s putting this community at risk.”

Wims was shot around 7 a.m. Oct. 2 in the 5800 block of St. Gregory’s Lane, in the Alexandria area of the county. Authorities say Trott-McLean exited a silver Nissan Sentra with Maryland tags 2ET4005 and shot Wims, who later died at a hospital.

Wims was the great-nephew of Gregory Wims, who founded the Victims’ Rights Foundation. It is contributing $5,000 to the reward, with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives contributing another $5,000.

“In our 26-year history, we have never had a member of our own family — whether it be volunteer or blood family member — to be killed by a very bad person,” Wims said Wednesday.

“He was not able to defend himself,” the victim’s mother said at Wednesday’s news conference as she held back tears.

“The killer just came up on him and just shot him. He wasn’t able to do anything but sit there and just take bullet after bullet after bullet. And no one deserves to die like that.”

Trott-McLean faces charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition.

“We think the announcement of this enhanced reward will rattle the cage a little bit, because we need to get Trott-McLean off the street,” Davis said.

In the 60 days since Wims’ death, police have even heard from Trott-McLean in the form of a 911 call, said Maj. Ed O’Carroll, who is the bureau commander of the department’s major crimes and cyber and forensics bureaus.

“He knows he’s wanted. He actually says that he’s wanted for murder. So he has some responsibility to turn himself in,” said O’Carroll.

Police now believe that someone is helping the suspect, and Davis cautioned that anyone lending aid would be subject to charges themselves.

Trott-McLean is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Fairfax County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477). Tips can also be submitted online.

“He is Fairfax County’s most wanted,” O’Carroll said.