‘Fairfax County’s most wanted’ arrested in Alexandria

The man whom police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” on Wednesday is under arrest Thursday.
Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
Trott-McLean was wanted in the shooting death of Brandon Wims, who was shot Oct. 2 on St. Gregory’s Lane, in the Alexandria section.
Police said later Thursday that officers in Mount Vernon found a vehicle police had believed Trott-McLean had been using. Detectives from the Fugitive Tracking and Apprehension Unit watched the car until Trott-McLean got into it, police said.
He’s being evaluated at a hospital.
On Wednesday, the reward for information leading to Trott-McLean’s arrest jumped from $1,000 to $11,000. It’s not known yet whether that had any effect on the timing of the arrest. Police Chief Kevin Davis called Trott-McLean “Fairfax County’s most wanted” and said, “We think the announcement of this enhanced reward will rattle the cage a little bit.”
Police Maj. Ed O’Carroll said Wednesday that Trott-McLean even called 911 at one point while he was sought. Police said Thursday that it was for an unrelated family dispute, but even so, O’Carroll said Trott-McLean said he was wanted for murder during the call.
Trott-McLean faces charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition.
WTOP’s Jack Pointer and Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.