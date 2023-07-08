Fairfax Co. middle school employee charged after hitting student in class

Mohammad Abid, of Lorton, Virginia, was charged with assault after hitting a Walt Whitman Middle School student on June 9 — just a week before the school year ended.

Fairfax County, Virginia, police have charged a 58-year-old school system employee after allegedly hitting a middle school student.

Mohammad Abid, of Lorton, Virginia, was charged with misdemeanor assault after striking a Walt Whitman Middle School student just days before the school year ended.

According to Fairfax County police, the incident began when an unidentified student started arguing with Abid — a middle school instructional assistant and Fairfax County schools employee since 2015 — before turning the teacher’s computer off.

“The teacher confronted the student, and the student came face-to-face with the teacher and flicked his glasses,” police said.

Police said Abid “struck the student with a closed fist on the chin” before the student slapped Abid in the face with an open hand. Another instructional assistant separated Abid and the student after the incident began, and no injuries were reported.

School administrators notified law enforcement of the incident on June 9. Police investigated the incident in conjunction with Fairfax County Public Schools investigators, the department said.

