City of Fairfax expands left turn lane at busy intersection to avoid crashes

An additional left turn lane has been put in place for drivers at a busy Fairfax, Virginia, intersection — in hopes of helping motorists avoid potential collisions.

The City of Fairfax announced Saturday that the second left turn lane at the Chain Bridge Road and Eaton Place intersection is now accessible.

These left turns are protected and drivers will only be allowed to make those turns on a green light.

This new traffic pattern was set up to reduce car crashes from northbound traffic, a news release said. Those who travel southbound on Chain Bridge Road will use the two right-hand lanes.

The City of Fairfax said that the new left turn lane is part of a bigger package of planned improvements to the intersection, which they believe will be finished within the next 18 to 24 months.

Below is a map of where the new left turn lane has been put in place:

