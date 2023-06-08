These cars were abandoned at DC-area airports. Auto tech students in Fairfax Co. went to work fixing them up

Some local high school students are learning valuable skills that they can take into the workforce after graduating.

The students are part of auto tech at Lake Braddock Secondary School in Fairfax County.

Leith Mosmar, a junior at the school, says that through the program, he’s learned skills including communication and how to be precise with his hands.

“Which are not only needed in the automotive business, but also it’s a really good life skill to learn,” said Mosmar.

Jose Florian, a 2016 graduate of a similar auto tech program at Annandale High School, secured a well-paying job at the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

“There are other opportunities where you could earn well and be well off, without having to go to college,” he said.

The school held a showcase of students’ work in the auto garages at Lake Braddock. The airports authority donated 20 abandoned vehicles for the students to work on, and was on hand to meet with graduates about possible employment opportunities.

Florian told students at the showcase that he has been able to buy a house and his dream car, since graduation.

Students in 13 high schools throughout Fairfax County have been able to gain hands-on experience in auto technology classrooms.

