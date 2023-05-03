Live Radio
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » 'We just want a…

‘We just want a fair shake’: Rallygoers demand justice for man killed in police shooting near Tysons Corner Center

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

May 3, 2023, 4:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Attendees at the rally where Melissa Johnson spoke about seeking justice for her son, Timothy Johnson, accused of stealing a pair of designer sunglasses and killed by a county police officer near Tysons Corner Center in February. (WTOP/Dick Uliano)

The mother of Timothy Johnson, flanked by Northern Virginia faith leaders and political leaders, led a rally Tuesday afternoon outside the courthouse in Fairfax County, Virginia, demanding justice over the killing of her son by a county police officer near Tysons Corner Center in February.

“We just want a fair shake at the judicial system so that went wrong can be penalized for wrong, an officer or not an officer, when you have violated or broken the law you should be held accountable for that,” Melissa Johnson said.

Timothy Johnson 37, accused of shoplifting a pair of sunglasses, was unarmed when officers chased him into nearby woods and opened fire Feb. 22.

Although Fairfax County Police Sgt. Wesley Shifflett was fired in March, following an internal police investigation that found he violated the department’s use of force policies. A grand jury declined to indict him in April.

At the rally, Johnson’s family and supporters said they are patiently awaiting the work of a special grand jury, requested by Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano.

“A special grand jury will consist of seven to 11 jury members from Fairfax County … I believe in May and June of this year they will be seated. Shortly after that, the Commonwealth’s attorney will be introduced to the grand jury, and they will begin their work. He will start presenting evidence and testimony to them. I believe that will start in July,” said Carl Crews, the Johnson family attorney.

Johnson’s mother told the rally attendees that she’s in a difficult spot, forced to simultaneously grieve the loss of her son while also working to ensure that there is accountability for his death.

“My feelings and my thoughts feel like I’m just being held in abeyance … trying to go through the grieving and the mourning process but continuing to fight and to uplift and to keep my son’s name alive,” Melissa Johnson said.

Melissa Johnson, mother of Timothy Johnson who was shot and killed by police in February near Tysons Corner Center after he was accused of stealing designer sunglasses, standing with Virginia Senator Chap Peterson, at rally Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (WTOP/Dick Uliano)

Some rally participants held handmade signs reading “Justice for Timothy Johnson.” Representatives from several Northern Virginia churches and the president of the Fairfax County NAACP were among those who spoke.

“Far too often we have seen this (police shootings) in the national news, and now it has knocked on our very door in Fairfax County.,” said Pastor Vernon Walton, Senior Pastor, First Baptist Church of Vienna and friend of the Johnson family. “And the same justice we’ve demanded nationally we are demanding right here.”

Speakers told the crowd that a 2020 Virginia state law specifying the criteria for when police may use deadly force would be tested in the case of Johnson’s death.

“One, there had to be a reasonable fear of death or severe bodily injury,” said Democratic state Sen. Chap Peterson. “Two, there had to be a verbal warning given and third, all other options had to be exhausted.”

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up