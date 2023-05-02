Time to vote, already? Fairfax Co. opens early voting for Democratic primary this week

Voters in Fairfax County, Virginia, can cast their ballots early for the upcoming Democratic primary starting on Friday.

Voters in Fairfax County, Virginia, can cast their ballots early for the upcoming Democratic primary for local and statehouse races starting on Friday.

The election is scheduled for June 20 but three polling centers will open early, according to the county government.

Voters will be nominating primary candidates for the Board of Supervisors, Commonwealth’s Attorney, sheriff and certain legislative districts.

Here are the offices and districts on the ballot:

Board of Supervisors: Chairman, Dranesville District, Mason District, Mount Vernon District and Springfield District

Commonwealth’s Attorney

Sheriff

Virginia House of Delegates: 7th, 15th and 19th districts

Virginia Senate: 33rd, 35th, 36th and 37th districts

Here’s where to go to vote early on weekdays beginning May 5:

Fairfax County Government Center: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon Governmental Center: 1 to 7 p.m.

North County Governmental Center: 1 to 7 p.m.

Those polling places will also be open on Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They close on May 29 in observation of Memorial Day.

More early voting sites are expected to open on Saturday, June 17 — which is the last day voters can cast ballots in person ahead of the primary election. Those polling sites will close at 5 p.m.

Voters have to provide some type of identification, but it doesn’t have to be a photo ID. Other approved options include a utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or other government documents with a name and address.

Sample ballots are available on the county’s website.