Live Radio
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. police: Woman…

Fairfax Co. police: Woman struck, killed by emergency vehicle called to help her

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

May 8, 2023, 8:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A woman is dead after being struck by a Fairfax County Fire and Rescue vehicle in Reston, Virginia, Monday morning.

Those first responders were called to Laurel Glade Drive and Glade Drive just after 2:15 a.m. to help the woman, a spokesperson for Fairfax County police told WTOP.

Police said that a caller reported the woman was in an “altered state” and walking in and out of the street. She was struck by the fire and rescue vehicle as they arrived.

The first responders rendered aid to the woman and took her to the hospital where she died.

The road was closed for around two hours while police investigated the pedestrian crash but it has since reopened, WTOP Traffic reported.

Here’s a map of the area where police said the woman was struck:

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up