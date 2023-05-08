Fairfax Co. police: Woman struck, killed by emergency vehicle called to help her

A woman is dead after being struck by a Fairfax County Fire and Rescue vehicle in Reston, Virginia, Monday morning.

Those first responders were called to Laurel Glade Drive and Glade Drive just after 2:15 a.m. to help the woman, a spokesperson for Fairfax County police told WTOP.

Police said that a caller reported the woman was in an “altered state” and walking in and out of the street. She was struck by the fire and rescue vehicle as they arrived.

The first responders rendered aid to the woman and took her to the hospital where she died.

The road was closed for around two hours while police investigated the pedestrian crash but it has since reopened, WTOP Traffic reported.

Here’s a map of the area where police said the woman was struck: