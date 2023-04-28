2023 NFL DRAFT: On Day 2 Levis goes quick | Ravens draft Trenton Simpson | Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes | 1st round breakdown | Saints draft Maryland native
Police ID 3 people killed in Fairfax Co. domestic shooting

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

April 28, 2023, 4:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police have identified the three people who were found dead inside a Springfield, Virginia, home in what they said appears to be a domestic shooting.

A housekeeper found Meskerem Belachew Solomon, 38; Amanuel Belachew Solomon, 31; and Tiku Berhane Gebreeyesus, 47; in the basement of a home on the 8500 block of Wild Spruce Drive on Thursday afternoon. The three had been shot in the upper body and were pronounced dead on the scene, a Fairfax County police news release said.

Police said they believe that Gebreeyesus shot his wife, Meskerem, and her brother Amanuel before shooting himself. A firearm was found in the basement.

A nanny and a 2-year-old child were also inside the home at the time of the shooting. The nanny, the housekeeper and the child were safe and accounted for, as were two other children who live in the home but were not there when the shooting happened, police said in a news conference Thursday.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to call them at 703-246-7800.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

