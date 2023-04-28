Police ID 3 people killed in Fairfax Co. domestic shooting

Police have identified the three people who were found dead inside a Springfield, Virginia, home in what appears to be a domestic shooting.

Police have identified the three people who were found dead inside a Springfield, Virginia, home in what they said appears to be a domestic shooting.

A housekeeper found Meskerem Belachew Solomon, 38; Amanuel Belachew Solomon, 31; and Tiku Berhane Gebreeyesus, 47; in the basement of a home on the 8500 block of Wild Spruce Drive on Thursday afternoon. The three had been shot in the upper body and were pronounced dead on the scene, a Fairfax County police news release said.

Police said they believe that Gebreeyesus shot his wife, Meskerem, and her brother Amanuel before shooting himself. A firearm was found in the basement.

A nanny and a 2-year-old child were also inside the home at the time of the shooting. The nanny, the housekeeper and the child were safe and accounted for, as were two other children who live in the home but were not there when the shooting happened, police said in a news conference Thursday.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to call them at 703-246-7800.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.