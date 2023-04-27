Three found dead in Fairfax Co. home in apparent domestic shooting

Police received a call from a housekeeper stating that she found three people dead in the basement. They have not been identified, and their relationship is still unclear.

Two men and a woman were found dead in the basement of a Springfield, Virginia, home Thursday afternoon in what police said appeared to be a domestic shooting.

Fairfax County Deputy Chief of Police for Investigations Eli Cory said the department got a call just after 3:45 p.m. from the housekeeper of a home in the 8500 block of Wild Spruce Drive. She told police she found three people dead in the basement of the house.

Cory said police believe the housekeeper, a nanny and a 2-year-old child were the only other people home at the time of the shooting. All three are safe and accounted for, as are two other children who live in the home, but they weren’t there when the shooting happened.

When officers showed up, they found a man, who appeared to be in his 40s, a woman in her 30s and a man who police said looked like he was in his 20s, all shot dead in the basement. The woman and the younger man both had multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to Cory. The older man had a single gunshot wound to the upper body, Cory said.

Officers on scene of a death investigation in the 8500 blk of Wild Spruce Drive, Springfield. Preliminarily, three people were found deceased inside a home and a firearm was found at the scene. Detectives are responding to investigate. pic.twitter.com/7Rk1DKSI3b — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) April 27, 2023

Police did find a handgun in the basement near the bodies, according to Cory.

“Right now, we have not been able to find any signs of forced entry to the home,” Cory said. “Our detectives from major crimes, crime scene, are working diligently to piece together what occurred today.”

The nanny, who lives in the home, and other friends of the family are taking care of the children who live at the house as police investigate.

“Our victim services section are working with the family members who are affected by this case,” Cory said. “We will update you as soon as we get additional information, and if you have anything to add to our investigation from the community, you can call us at 703-246-7800.”