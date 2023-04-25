How many warnings have been issued to speeders by some new Fairfax Co. speed cameras?

Over 1,000 warnings were issued to speeders in the first few months since new speed cameras were installed in some Fairfax County school zones.

In a community newsletter, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay said 1,200 drivers received warnings between February and April 10.

The speed cameras were put up in eight school zones across the county and in one construction zone.

On April 10, drivers started getting tickets for speeding.

McKay said the point of the speed cameras isn’t to raise revenue but to change driver behavior.

“I would like to see not a single penny come from this program,” McKay wrote. “We only hope to change driver behavior and promote safer roadways throughout the County.”

The speed cameras were placed after county officials surveyed five school zones in 2022 and discovered that thousands of drivers went 10 mph or more above the speed limit.

The cameras can be found near the following schools:

Chesterbrook Elementary School : Kirby Road near the school (Dranesville District)

: Kirby Road near the school (Dranesville District) Irving Middle School : Old Keene Mill Road near the school (Braddock District)

: Old Keene Mill Road near the school (Braddock District) Key Middle School : Franconia Road- near the school (Franconia District)

: Franconia Road- near the school (Franconia District) London Towne Elementary School : Stone Road near the school (Sully District)

: Stone Road near the school (Sully District) Sleepy Hollow Elementary School : Sleepy Hollow Road near the school (Mason District)

: Sleepy Hollow Road near the school (Mason District) South County Middle School : Silverbrook Road near the school (Mt. Vernon District)

: Silverbrook Road near the school (Mt. Vernon District) Terraset Elementary School : Soapstone Drive near the school (Hunter Mill District)

: Soapstone Drive near the school (Hunter Mill District) West Springfield High School: Rolling Road near the school (Springfield District)

The county previously said cameras near Oakton High School and at Route 28 will be installed at a later time.