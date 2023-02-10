Fairfax Co. launches new speed camera program around schools

A new speed camera pilot program which aims to slow vehicles and improver traffic safety in and around schools is underway in Fairfax County, Virginia.

A new speed camera pilot program which aims to slow vehicles and improve traffic safety in and around schools is underway in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The county began installing eight cameras in school zones on Friday, promising two additional school zones at a later date.

The cameras come after county officials surveyed five school zones in 2022 and found that thousands of drivers exceeded the speed limit by more than 10 miles per hour.

The county said the following schools will see cameras installed:

Chesterbrook Elementary School : Kirby Road near the school (Dranesville District)

: Kirby Road near the school (Dranesville District) Irving Middle School : Old Keene Mill Road near the school (Braddock District)

: Old Keene Mill Road near the school (Braddock District) Key Middle School : Franconia Road- near the school (Franconia District)

: Franconia Road- near the school (Franconia District) London Towne Elementary School : Stone Road near the school (Sully District)

: Stone Road near the school (Sully District) Sleepy Hollow Elementary School : Sleepy Hollow Road near the school (Mason District)

: Sleepy Hollow Road near the school (Mason District) South County Middle School : Silverbrook Road near the school (Mt. Vernon District)

: Silverbrook Road near the school (Mt. Vernon District) Terraset Elementary School : Soapstone Drive near the school (Hunter Mill District)

: Soapstone Drive near the school (Hunter Mill District) West Springfield High School: Rolling Road near the school (Springfield District)

Two additional cameras near Oakton High School (Blake Lane near Sutton Road) and at Route 28 (near Old Mill Road) will be installed later.

The program’s goal is to improve safety, while reducing crashes and injuries, county officials said.

“This program, in coordination with the Police Department and Fairfax County Public Schools, is a critical tool to deter dangerous behavior and ultimately save lives,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay in a statement. “As you drive in our neighborhoods and school zones — the message is clear, please take a moment to slow down.”

An escalating fine structure, starting at 10 miles above the speed limit, is in place for the program with fines maxing out at $100. No points or insurance impacts will result from a speed camera citation.

For the first 30 days of the program, drivers will only receive a warning if the speed camera captures them speeding.