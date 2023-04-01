TRUMP INDICTMENT: The charges | Indictment explained | Biden's response | Experts weigh in | What happens now?
Fairfax police apprehend 3 after armed carjacking

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

April 1, 2023, 1:21 AM

Fairfax County, Virginia, police were able to track down three men wanted in connection to an armed carjacking in Maryland earlier this week.

On Wednesday, a 2014 Audi Q5 was reported stolen in an armed carjacking in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

On Thursday, the car was located in Tysons after a license plate reader alerted Fairfax police officers to the stolen vehicle, which was unoccupied and parked near International Drive and Fletcher Street.

The officers waited nearby and saw three men walking toward the stolen car at around 3:10 p.m. before taking them into custody.

Officers arrested Dominic Armstrong and Javon Roach, both 18, as well as Andre Rushing, 20, and police say all three men are from D.C.

Moments before the arrest, police say Armstrong tried to get away on foot but was quickly caught by officers.

Roach refused commands and drove off in the stolen vehicle, hitting two police cars and three other vehicles. Police said the stolen car was disabled, and Roach then attempted to escape on foot but was eventually arrested. Police say Roach was armed with a handgun that had an extended magazine. Police said officers found a second handgun in the Audi.

The men will face several charges in Fairfax and are also wanted for charges related to the crime in Prince George’s County. They are in the custody of police and are being held without bond.

