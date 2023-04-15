Fairfax County special education teacher jailed for indecent liberties with student

A special education teacher for Fairfax County Public Schools has been charged with four counts of taking indecent liberties with a student.

On April 12, James Madison High School administrators notified law enforcement after a student disclosed an inappropriate sexual relationship with a teacher, Fairfax police said in a news release.

“Detectives determined Allieh Kheradmand, 33, of Reston had unlawful contact with a student over the past several months,’ the release said.

On Thursday, Kheradmand was arrested and charged with four counts of indecent liberties by a custodian. Kheradmand is currently being held without bond.

She has been a learning disabilities teacher with Fairfax County Public Schools since 2016.

Specialists from the police department’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victim receives appropriate resources and assistance, the release said.

Anyone with information about this case, or others possibly related, is asked to contact detectives at 703-246-7800, option “4”. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).