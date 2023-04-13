Fairfax Co. police investigate ‘suspicious buses’ attempting to pick up children

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say they are investigating two incidents of what they called "suspicious buses" attempting to pick up children Thursday morning.

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say they are investigating two incidents of what they called “suspicious buses” attempting to pick up children Thursday morning.

The first incident happened at 7:44 a.m. when a short white bus with a blue stripe tried to pick up a student at a bus stop in the area of Southington Lane in Reston, according to a Fairfax County police news release.

A member of the community tried to speak with the driver but the driver shut the door and drove off, according to police. The driver was described as a white male with facial hair.

Officers were notified later that morning, police said.

The second incident occurred at 7:55 a.m. In this case, police said an unmarked yellow school bus with black stripes tried to pick up elementary school students at a bus stop in the area of Chynoweth Street and Telegraph Road in Lorton.

When a community member confronted the driver, he drove away, police said. This driver was described as having long, curly brown hair, wearing a dark hat, a surgical mask and dark clothing.

That incident was reported to police later in the day.

The Fairfax County Public School system was expected to release a statement Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-691-2131. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).