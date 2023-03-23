MARCH MADNESS: Florida Atlantic makes first Elite Eight | Gonzaga beats UCLA with late 3-pointer | Women's Sweet 16 is set | See photos of local teams
Chantilly house fire that displaced 3 caused by smoking materials

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

March 23, 2023, 12:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A fire broke out in a two-story home Tuesday in Chantilly, Virginia, resulting in three people being displaced.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said the cause was improperly discarded smoking materials outside the home.

Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, fire crews were dispatched about a report of a house fire in the 13800 block of Leighfield Street.

When they arrived, firefighters found fire and heavy smoke coming out of the house.

Firefighters put out the fire quickly, and a dog was taken out of the house unharmed.

Fire officials said that the residents weren’t home at the time of the fire, and no firefighters were injured.

According to its investigation, the fire was accidental in nature and it started on the outside of the home, a news release said.

Damage from the fire is estimated around $185,000.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

