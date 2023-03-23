Chantilly house fire that displaced 3 caused by smoking materials

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said the cause was improperly discarded smoking materials outside the home.

A fire broke out in a two-story home Tuesday in Chantilly, Virginia, resulting in three people being displaced.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said the cause was improperly discarded smoking materials outside the home.

Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, fire crews were dispatched about a report of a house fire in the 13800 block of Leighfield Street.

When they arrived, firefighters found fire and heavy smoke coming out of the house.

Firefighters put out the fire quickly, and a dog was taken out of the house unharmed.

Fire officials said that the residents weren’t home at the time of the fire, and no firefighters were injured.

According to its investigation, the fire was accidental in nature and it started on the outside of the home, a news release said.

Damage from the fire is estimated around $185,000.