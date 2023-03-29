Approaching 3rd day of standoff, Fairfax Co. police take armed woman into custody

Fairfax County police announced in the predawn hours on Thursday that they had taken the woman who barricaded herself while armed in her car on Route 1 in Alexandria, Virginia, into custody.

Police said earlier on Wednesday night that they remained on the scene along Route 1, negotiating to get the armed woman to come out.

It has been almost three days — just about 36 hours — since the incident blocked traffic on the busy Richmond Highway between Lockheed Boulevard and Boswell Avenue, with police asking drivers to avoid the area.

UPDATE: The woman was safely taken into custody. Richmond Highway will be opened soon. Thank you for your patience. — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) March 30, 2023

The unnamed woman, who was armed with a handgun, feared going to jail on the charges she faces for abducting her 25-year-old girlfriend, sources told WTOP.

Laurel Police reported her girlfriend missing on Friday, March 24, and then notified the public she was located in Fairfax County unharmed on Tuesday. That’s when Fairfax County police said they found the missing woman, and she told them the name of the woman who had abducted her, and that she was driving a black Jeep Cherokee and was suicidal.

After a short pursuit, the woman stopped the black Jeep Cherokee on a service road beside Richmond Highway.

Unsure if she is a danger to herself, or what would happen given that the woman was armed, police said they blocked off the road to protect the public’s safety.

Fairfax County police said in a tweet early Wednesday morning that “this closure will impact rush hour traffic,” and drivers should avoid the area. Alternative routes include Interstate 95, the George Washington Parkway, and Virginia Route 611. The road has since reopened.

Crisis negotiators have played recorded messages from loved ones to the woman in the SUV, saying “they loved her no matter what” and to please cooperate with officers. It’s unclear at this time what else she had in the vehicle, and whether she had food and water.

Fairfax County police said that its Crisis Negotiations Team and clinicians continued “to work towards a peaceful resolution.”

#BreakingNews in #Fairfax Virginia: Police standoff in #Alexandria has several blocks of Richmond Highway shut down approaching Arlington Drive, driver refused to exit vehicle after a brief pursuit, SWAT units staging, avoid area #vatraffic #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/gcPpUOc7cN — ʙʀᴀᴅ ꜰʀᴇɪᴛᴀꜱ (@Chopper4Brad) March 28, 2023

Below is a map of where the incident is taking place.

