Suspect behind deadly Alexandria shooting in custody

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

February 11, 2023, 8:08 AM

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia arrested a man Friday who they said shot and killed another man in Alexandria late last year.

Authorities charged Malik Johnson, 22, of Alexandria, with second-degree murder in the December killing of 26-year-old Jordan Summers of Lorton. Johnson was also charged with a felony for use of a firearm, but the gun used in the incident hasn’t been recovered.

Police said they responded to the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue just after 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting on Dec. 5. A resident found a man, later identified as Summers, with a gunshot wound in the upper body lying on a sidewalk.

Summers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson was taken into custody Friday afternoon, police said. He’s being held without bond at the Fairfax Adult Detention Center.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 703-246-7800. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

